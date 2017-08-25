Clemson, coach Dabo Swinney agree to 8-year extension worth $6.75 million per year

Dabo Swinney evolved from interim coach of a program yearning for success to the head coach of a national juggernaut, and he's being rewarded for it handsomely.

Swinney and Clemson agreed to an eight-year contract extension worth $6.75 million per season, the school announced Friday.

"I want to thank President Clements, Dan Radakovich and his team, the Board of Trustees, and the entire Clemson family," Swinney said. "My family and I have been extremely blessed to be part of such an incredible university and community for the past 14 years. This contract makes a strong statement. It is a mutual commitment reflective of the program we have built and continue to build at Clemson. The Clemson family does so much to support our program and I couldn't be more proud to be your head coach."

Swinney took over for Tommy Bowden during the 2008 season, and won the ACC Atlantic title in 2009 -- his first full season as a head coach. He won the division four more times after that, claimed ACC titles in 2011, 2015 and 2016 and topped Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship in January 2017 to claim the 2016 national title.

He has an 89-28 record over nine total seasons, and has earned the Bear Bryant National Coach of the Year in each of the last two campaigns.

Here are the details of Swinney's base salary through the duration of the contract.

Year Contract Total Buyout 2017 $6 million $6 million 2018 $6,200,000 $6 million 2019 $6,200,000 $4 million 2020 $6,300,000 $4 million 2021 $6,400,000 $2 million 2022 $6,500,000 $1 million 2023 $6,600,000 $1 million 2024 $6,600,000 n/a

In addition to the base salary, he will receive a $1.5 million signing bonus, a $1 million retention bonus on March 1, 2019 and a $700,000 retention bonus on March 1, 2021. With those bonuses included, Swinney will average $6.75 million per year

Incentives on Swinney's new contract include $250,000 for a national title, $200,000 for a national title game appearance, $200,000 for a national semifinal appearance and $150,000 for an ACC championship. He can earn up to $1 million per year in incentives under the terms of the new deal.

"Dabo's impact on our football program, our university and our community is immeasurable and goes well beyond the on-field successes and national championship," said Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich. "This new agreement demonstrates our strong commitment to Dabo and our confidence in his leadership now -- and in the future -- and his long-term commitment to Clemson. We are thrilled that he and his family will be a part of the Clemson Family for years to come."

Clemson opens its 2017 season and national title defense on Sept. 2 at home against Kent State.