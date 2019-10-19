Clemson defensive back Andrew Booth ejected for punching Louisville player

Andrew Booth, a freshman cornerback for No. 3 Clemson, was tossed out of the Tigers' game at Louisville in the third quarter for punching Cardinals defensive back Trenell Troutman on a punt return.

The two got locked up going down the field on the near sideline. The two kept going after the play was over and Booth threw Troutman to the ground around the 20-yard line. Booth got on top and then threw a haymaker that connected with Troutman's helmet as players from both sides rushed to separate the two.

Here's video of the incident.

Things are getting chippy between Clemson and Louisville. pic.twitter.com/BxXw6OYAGb — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 19, 2019

Booth was told to go to the locker room immediately by Tigers coach Dabo Swinney -- even before the referees officially announced that he was ejected. Needless to say, Swinney wasn't having any of that madness during a game that was surprisingly tight in the third quarter.

Also, a public service announcement to all football players: Don't punch other people wearing football helmets. It hurts you more than it hurts them.