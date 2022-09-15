Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee announced on Thursday morning that his 15-year-old sister Ella died after a battle with brain cancer.

"My beautiful sister Ella you amazed me every single day with the fight that you put up and how joyful you were constantly through this battle. Never did I think I would be sitting here today saying bye to you," Bresee wrote. "I want to thank you for bringing happiness to not only me but so many people. You are the best sister a brother could ask for and I know for a fact heaven has gained a beautiful angel today, Love you forever and always Ella bear."

The Tigers wore special shirts on their home opener against Furman on Sept. 10 to celebrate Ella. The shirts read "E11A Strong," with the 11 representing Bresee's jersey number. Ella was originally going to attend that game and serve as an honorary team captain, but ultimately couldn't make it as she had a medical setback. After the team's 35-12 victory in which Bresee registered two tackles a quarterback hurry, he left town to be with his family.

Following Wednesday's practice, head coach Dabo Swinney said the defensive lineman might not be available to play on Saturday when Clemson hosts the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

"There's a lot more important things than football," Swinney said. "He needs to focus on what he's doing, and when he's ready to be back and ready to play, we'll be here. But right now he's right where he needs to be."

Earlier this week, Bresee was nominated for the Orange Bowl Courage Award -- an annual award given to an individual who displays courage on or off the field.