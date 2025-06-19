Freshman Marquis Henderson has been dismissed from the Clemson football program, a team spokesperson told 247Sports on Thursday. Henderson was a limited participant during spring practice after enrolling early. The reason for his dismissal was not disclosed.

"Clemson has made the decision to dismiss Marquise Henderson from its program," the statement read. "We wish him the best as he moves forward."

Henderson rated as a four-star prospect coming out of Honea Path (S.C.) Belton-Honea Path in the 2025 class. He ranked as the No. 205 overall prospect and No. 10 running back nationally in the cycle. Henderson was listed as an athlete on the Clemson roster.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney did note after the spring game in April that Henderson was away from the program after practicing the first week of camp. Henderson was a long-time commit for the Tigers before enrolling in January. He made his pledge way back in December 2023 and held additional known offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, NC State, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech and others.

Henderson put together a record-setting career as a running back at Honea Path (S.C.) Belton-Honea Path, totaling more than 8,200 all-purpose yards in 49 games played. He rushed for more than 2,000 yards during both of his junior and senior seasons, scoring 63 touchdowns on the ground. Henderson averaged 10.5 yards per carry across four seasons.

Henderson is believed to be the first Clemson player dismissed from the program since linebacker TJ Dottery, formerly TJ Dudley, was removed in the summer of 2023 for an undisclosed violation of team rules. Dottery, now a redshirt junior, is a starting linebacker at Ole Miss.