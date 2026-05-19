Clemson defensive tackle Hevin Brown-Shuler will miss the 2026 season while he undergoes treatment for Hodgkin lymphoma, the program announced Tuesday. Brown-Shuler, a redshirt-sophomore from Atlanta, is a former three-star signee in the Tigers' 2024 cycle and was expected to crack the two-deep this fall.

Last season, the 6-foot-3, 315-pound nose guard played 57 defensive snaps and registered one tackle over three games.

"The Clemson Family and the entire college football world are with Hevin as he begins treatment this month," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement. "As a program, we'll wrap our arms around him and his family as he steps away from football temporarily to focus on his health. Hevin, his family and the amazing medical teams that are caring for him will be in our prayers."

Brown-Shuler said doctors recently discovered a mass in his chest, leading to his diagnosis.

"While this news was difficult to receive, I am grateful that the prognosis is very good, and I am approaching this challenge with optimism and determination," Brown-Shuler said in a statement. "I have already experienced incredible care and support from the Clemson community and my Pace community. Because of the people around me, I have been connected with outstanding doctors and have received exceptional medical care, for which I am deeply thankful.

"I know there is a long journey ahead, but I am encouraged by the outlook and surrounded by tremendous support from family, friends, teammates and my communities. I appreciate everyone's prayers, encouragement and respect for privacy as I focus on treatment and recovery.

"Thank you for your continued kindness and support. I can't wait to run down that hill and touch Howard's Rock again for the 2027 football season."