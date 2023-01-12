Clemson has fired offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter following just one year as the Tigers' play-caller, coach Dabo Swinney announced Thursday. A longtime assistant and former player for Clemson, Streeter was promoted from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator prior to the 2022 season, though he still held his position title. However, his departure signals a potential turning point for Swinney, who has a history of promoting coaches from within his staff.

"As the leader of this program, I am accountable for our staff and accountable for our results, and though we took a step forward offensively in 2022, after evaluating our offense in-depth, I felt it was in the best interest of our program to seek new leadership at that position," said Swinney in a statement. "These decisions are never easy, but it is my job to evaluate and assess every part of our program every year, and this was just the right time to make a change."

As for who will replace Streeter, Clemson is targeting TCU offensive coordinator and Broyles Award winner Garrett Riley, according to Sports Illustrated. Riley helped orchestrate the Horned Frogs' stunning turnaround that ended in the College Football Playoff National Championship. TCU finished the season with a top-10 scoring offense at 38.8 points per game.

Streeter was Clemson's quarterback coach from 2015-21, which saw him develop stars like Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawerence -- both of whom were drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft. The Tigers finished in the top two in the ACC in passing offense four times over a five-year stretch (2015-19). However, offensive numbers sharply declined in 2021 and were better -- but not good enough -- this past season. The Tigers finished sixth in the ACC in passing offense in 2022 at 232.4 yards per game and ninth in yards per passing attempt (6.8).

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei received a bulk of the blame for the Tigers' inability to stretch the field deep, and he was eventually replaced by true freshman Cade Klubnik in the ACC Championship Game win over North Carolina. Uiagalelei, a former five-star recruit in the Class of 2020, had two seasons to lead the offense but was unable to do so to the level expected.

Clemson's offensive struggles hardly ended at the quarterback position, though. Clemson's top receiver, Antonio Williams, only had 604 yards receiving. That is a far cry from what Clemson produced in the glory days with studs like Amari Rodgers, Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross. The team's offensive line also regressed. The Tigers were the ACC's top rushing team in 2019 at 6.37 yards per attempt but fell toward the middle of the conference pack the following year, and the per-rush averages never improved.

The dismissal is a 180-degree change from the head coach's typical methodology. Swinney has been been extremely loyal to his assistants, and that didn't change when Streeter was promoted. He also promoted Wes Goodwin to take over the defense after Brent Venables left to take the head coaching job at Oklahoma.

This method dates all the way back to 2014. Chad Morris transformed Clemson into an offensive power when he took over the offense in 2011, but left to take over the head coaching position at SMU in 2015. Jeff Scott and Tony Elliott were then promoted to co-offensive coordinators in order to keep the Clemson offense intact. Scott took the USF head coaching job in 2020, so Elliott stayed on as the lone offensive coordinator. Streeter took over last offseason when Elliott got the head coaching job at Virginia.

Is Streeter's dismissal a sign that Swinney finally agrees a program outsider will provide fresh eyes on the staff in order to adjust to the changing college football landscape? It appears that way. Streeter is the first coordinator Swinney has fired in more than a decade, which suggests that his loyalty to members of the staff isn't as strong as the need to win at the highest levels.

"I look forward to bringing in a dynamic, proven leader at offensive coordinator with the specific purpose of meeting — and raising — the standard of excellence that has been established at Clemson," Swinney continued. "I passionately believe in our staff and in the young men in our program and am excited about the opportunity to see them grow even more in 2023."