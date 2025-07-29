Clemson heads into the 2025 college football season capable of competing for the national championship with a veteran roster and a potential Heisman Trophy contender in quarterback Cade Klubnik. The Tigers haven't reached the College Football Playoff championship game in five years after four trips -- and two titles -- from 2015 to 2019. Coach Dabo Swinney is determined to restore Clemson's championship pedigree. Expert Austin Hannon of Clemson247 joined Bud Elliott on the Cover 3 College Football Summer School series to preview expectations for the Tigers this fall.

What are the stakes for Clemson in 2025?

The stakes couldn't be higher for Clemson. Eyes are firmly set on a 10th ACC title under Swinney and a much-improved seed in the CFP after barely sneaking in as the last team in the inaugural 12-team bracket last year. With a veteran core returning, expectations are sky-high -- and anything less than a deep postseason run would be a disappointment.

"I think getting back there, getting to the final four would probably be the expectation, anything past that I think the fans would be happy with," Hannon said. "But I think making the playoff and losing to an SEC team in the first round, I don't think that that would be a win based on what they have coming back."

Clemson boasts the second-most returning starters among Power Four teams (and Notre Dame), with a balanced roster featuring eight returnees on both offense and defense. Klubnik brings back his top three receivers -- Bryant Wesco Jr., T.J. Moore and Antonio Williams -- after a career-best 2024 campaign with the third-most passing touchdowns nationally (36) and only six interceptions on 486 attempts, ranking fourth in the FBS.

Klubnik may have the talent and experience to become the first Heisman winner in Clemson history.

Breakout player everybody needs to know

Just as it does on offense, Clemson boasts experience on defense, but there are key areas where younger players will need to step up -- particularly at cornerback opposite second-team All-ACC honoree Avieon Terrell. Sophomore Ashton Hampton, who made four starts and appeared in all 14 games as a true freshman, is the top candidate to fill that role.

"I really like Ashton Hampton as another cornerback," Hannon said. "Big, lengthy, physical guy that played a lot down the stretch last season. Had that one-handed interception in Blacksburg that sealed the game (against Virginia Tech)."

That highlight-reel pick was one of two interceptions Hampton recorded in 2024. The other? A 58-yard pick-6 in Clemson's Week 4 win over NC State.

Win total outlook

The projected win total of Clemson is 9.5 with juice on the over, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. That appears to be a well-positioned bar with the Tigers having hit at least nine regular-season wins in 12 of the last 13 years. But with a high-stakes opener against LSU in Clemson, the vibes coming out of Week 1 will be crucial in setting the tone.

"Anything below 11-1 for Clemson feels like a disappointment," Hannon said.

The Tigers remain a clear step above the rest in the ACC, entering the season with the best odds (+105) to win the conference crown. Still, a pair of tricky road games at Georgia Tech and Louisville loom large, as does a rematch of last year's ACC title game against SMU. And then there's the heated season finale at South Carolina -- a rivalry that always seems to carry extra weight, no matter the records.

