Clemson last won a National Championship in 2018 and hasn't played for a title since 2019. The Tigers have still been very good over the past five seasons, compiling a record of 50-16. That record would have most fanbases doing backflips, but at Clemson, it's all about winning championships.

The good news for Dabo Swinney is this looks like the most talented Clemson roster since the Tigers lost to LSU in the 2019 National Championship game. The program returns 17 starters and 68 lettermen, making Clemson one of the most experienced teams in the country.

Swinney also dipped into the portal and signed three impact transfers, including receiver Tristan Smith, who caught 76 passes for Southeast Missouri State last season. Swinney finally figured out if you can't beat them, join them.

While he has been criticized in the past for ignoring the transfer portal, it should be pointed out Swinney also lost very few of his own players. The most successful teams have used the transfer portal wisely by adding a few pieces to veteran rosters. That is the blueprint Clemson is following this year.

The Tigers are deep and talented at every position, especially on both the offensive and defensive lines. Everyone wants to point to the quarterback, but when Clemson was winning championships, the Tigers dominated in the trenches.

Speaking of the quarterback, Cade Klubnik returns for his senior season. Klubnik takes a lot of criticism, and some of it is warranted. However, I thought he improved over the course of last season. If he takes another step forward this year, Clemson will be tough to beat come playoff time.

Let's look at Clemson's futures odds and how bettors should approach the Tigers this season.

Clemson Tigers odds (via FanDuel)

+1100 to win National Championship

+105 to win ACC

Win total 10.5 (Over +129, Under -148)

I bet Clemson to win the National Championship back in June at +1600. Those odds are long gone now, as the Tigers became a sexy pick to win it all over the summer. I still like this team a lot, and the Tigers are clearly the class of the ACC. However, I have to pass at +1100. There simply isn't enough value for me at anything lower than +1400.

The Tigers are -4 over LSU in Week 1. That means Clemson is likely to be favored in every game this season, with the lone exception potentially being the finale at South Carolina. I did bet LSU +4, only because I'm high on both teams and I expect a close game.

Clemson Tigers best bets

Clemson to win the ACC (+105)

Clemson to win the National Championship (+1400 or better if they lose to LSU)

The LSU game is pivotal in attacking Clemson in the futures market. If Clemson beats LSU, these are easily the best numbers we'll see all season. If Clemson were to lose that game, it would create more attractive odds on the Tigers in the betting market.

I like Miami and SMU this season, although I expect Clemson to tear through the ACC. The Tigers avoid the Hurricanes until a potential meeting in the title game and get SMU at home. There are some challenges on the road at Georgia Tech, North Carolina and Louisville, but the Tigers would likely need to lose twice in the ACC to not make the championship game. I don't see that happening.

At worst, Clemson will be playing for an ACC title and automatic CFP berth in early December. At best, this will be a special season for Swinney and the Tigers.