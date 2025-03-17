Clemson charged up the recruiting rankings last week after an industry-turning weekend that produced immediate results. The Tigers held their annual Elite Retreat and hosted double-digit Top247 prospects. Seven visitors, including a four-star quartet, have since publicly committed to the Tigers despite March typically not being associated with "decision month" for most prospects.

Clemson, at a dozen pledges, is currently only behind USC with the nation's No. 2 recruiting class.

The Tigers finished 26th in the 2025 cycle, although Clemson only signing 15 prospects is an important disclaimer to make because volume matters. The Tigers' most recent top-five finish was in 2021.

Clemson's early No. 2 ranking begs the question, though: Are the Tigers back?

Recruiting momentum is real, and there's no denying that the Tigers have it in spades right now. Certainly, Clemson is off to a good start this cycle.

But here's where I'll argue against the notion that the Tigers, after one weekend, are now recruiting on the same level as the likes of Georgia, Ohio State or Texas.

Here are two reasons why:

Quarterback recruiting remains a question mark

CLEMSON, SC - NOVEMBER 23: Clemson Tigers offensive coordinator Garrett Riley during a college football game between The Citadel Bulldogs and the Clemson Tigers on November 23, 2024 at Clemson Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Clemson landed a commitment last July from Queen Creek (Ariz.) High three-star Tait Reynolds, who is the No. 34 quarterback nationally and No. 6 overall prospect in Arizona for the 2026 class.

It might be fair to label Reynolds as a high-ceiling, low-ish-floor prospect at the position. The two-sport standout plays baseball, has elite arm strength and a desirable frame at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds.

But 247Sports national scouting analyst Greg Biggins describes Reynolds' accuracy, touch and decision-making as raw.

Hey, offensive coordinator Garrett Riley liked what he saw from Reynolds enough as a sophomore prospect to pursue him.

So, if you have faith in Riley's ability to develop Reynolds into something special, there's plenty to like here.

It's fair to also point out why there's hesitation just the same. Last cycle, Clemson lost longtime quarterback pledge Blake Hebert to Notre Dame and signed three-star Chris Denson (86 rating) as a result.

It's March

ATHENS, GEORGIA - AUGUST 31: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs speaks with head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers prior to the game in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 31, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Tangible results, coupled with momentum, shouldn't be discounted or dismissed.

But consider that USC, Oregon, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Penn State, Notre Dame, LSU, Auburn, Ohio State, Miami, Georgia and others have higher average ratings per commitment than Clemson right now.

Those counterparts will close ground in volume on Clemson in April through July when targets take official visits and a majority announce decisions in that timeframe.

Moving forward

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 07: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers reacts before the 2024 ACC Football Championship at Bank of America Stadium on December 07, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

For Clemson, it's about building upon momentum, sustaining hit rates and retaining who's on board.

There's reason to think that Clemson can do that at a high level, especially if the Tigers have a great 2025 season on the field.

But the bottom line is that it's more of a wait-and-see deal than concrete "yes or no" that Clemson is absolutely climbing out of the hole that it dug itself in recent years.