One of the top cornerbacks in the Class of 2022 made his college choice live on CBS Sports HQ. Four-star Daylen Everette continued a big day for Clemson by committing to the Tigers over Florida State, Georgia and North Carolina. Earlier on Saturday, Clemson got another verbal commitment from four-star athlete Keon Sabb.

"It's a national championship team. It's a very prestigious school athletically and academically," Everette said of Clemson on CBS Sports HQ, adding that the Tigers are "getting a real ball player, versatile. I can play boundary and in the nickel. And you're getting a leader on and off the field."

Everette is ranked as the No. 7 corner and No. 37 overall player in the class by the 247Sports Composite. He began his prep career in Virginia before transferring to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, for the 2020 season. Clemson was considered the favorite to land the four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball, but the Tar Heels were also heavy contenders as well. Everette visited each of his four frontrunners in June.

At 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, Everette drew a comparison to former Virginia star and current Jets cornerback Bryce Hall in a scouting report from 247Sports Southeast Recruiting Analyst Andrew Ivins. Everette projects as a future early round NFL Draft pick, according to Ivins who wrote the following scouting report on Everette.