Clemson added a prominent commitment on Wednesday as four-star defensive lineman Vic Burley committed to the Tigers live on CBS Sports HQ. The Warner Robbins, Georgia, product picked Clemson over defending national champion Georgia, Michigan State and Tennessee.

Burley ranks among the top two recruits in what is becoming a star-studded 2023 recruiting class at Clemson. His addition pushes the Tigers up to No. 4 in the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings, ahead of Penn State, Ohio State and Northwestern.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 276 pounds, Burley has elite size and strength for a high school prospect. Burley ranks as the No. 40 overall player and No. 4 defensive lineman in the recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He will be one of the few defensive linemen to compete for five-star status.

Burley played both ways for Warner Robbins at defensive line and tight end. He posted 54 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and five sacks while leading Warner Robbins to a 5A state championship. Warner Robbins has reached a combined 39-5 record in Burley's career.

"Combination of size, length and natural talent provides a player able to do many different things on the defensive line," 247Sports National Recruiting Expert Chris Singletary wrote in a scouting report. "Continued physical development will ultimately determine long-term position fit. Should see the field early as a contributor. Potential multi-year impact starter with all-conference upside and the tools for an NFL future."

In addition to his football prowess, Burley competes in track and field throwing events. He earned trips to the state competition in the shot put and discus, finishing fifth in the state in the latter.