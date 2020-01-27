Clemson football recruiting: Tigers land commitment of top-ranked player in Class of 2021

Offensive weapons like quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson were the stars of Clemson's rise to power over the last decade, but the defensive line is one of the driving forces behind its push to the top of the ACC and the country. It doesn't look like that force will slow down anytime soon.

Defensive end Korey Foreman, the top-ranked player in the Class of 2021, announced on Instagram that he has committed to coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers on Monday.

"God's purpose is to make something great out of you! It is up to you whether you will fall in line with His leadership or resist it," He wrote. "I am 110% COMMITTED to Clemson University #ALLIN"

Foreman, 6-foot-4, 265-pounder from Centennial High School in Corona, California, boasts a 4.88 second 40-yard dash and a 30.4-inch vertical. Greg Biggins, a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, lists Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence as his professional player comparison.

"Has a prototype frame for a strong side rush end," Biggins wrote. "Has plenty of room to add good weight by the time he hits college. Is a versatile defensive end who could play in any scheme. Is very strong, quick off the ball and has multiple ways to beat a tackle. He plays with advanced technique, uses his hands well and has the power to bull rush or long arm a tackle in to the quarterback or beat him off the edge with quickness. He plays with a motor and is very good in backside pursuit. He's a plus athlete who's strong at the point of attack and shows enough athleticism to break down and make plays in space. Can continue to improve as an athlete but really checks off every box and is still filling out as he matures. Projects as an impact upper-tier Power Five starter and future high round NFL draft pick."

Foreman had all of college football's blue bloods vying for his services, including USC, Alabama, defending national champion LSU, Oregon, Georgia and more. His commitment has vaulted Clemson to the top spot in the 2021 team recruiting rankings ahead of No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Notre Dame. The Tigers have nine players committed in the Class of 2021, all of whom have either four or five stars in the 247Sports composite rankings.