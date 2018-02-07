Clemson football recruiting: Tigers snag Justyn Ross, top prospect from Alabama

No matter how far a school's recruiting reach goes, at the end of the day, coaches want to win battles in their own backyards. This is especially true in SEC country, where the concentration of blue-chip talent is at its greatest, and so is the competition.

The bad news for Alabama is that it was unable to land the top in-state player on National Signing Day in four-star wide receiver Justyn Ross. Instead, Ross chose to go with Clemson, which has developed an unofficial College Football Playoff rivalry with the Crimson Tide.

At 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, Ross was the No. 7 wide receiver recruit nationally and the No. 47 player overall.

This is a big win for Clemson and a somewhat unexpected loss for Alabama, which was considered a heavy favorite for Ross according to 247Sports' Crystal Ball projections. Ross was also considering Auburn. He took official visits to Alabama and Auburn last month with an in-season visit to Clemson in November. As it stands now, Ross is the highest-ranked player to sign with Clemson on signing day.

