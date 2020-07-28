Watch Now: NCAA Approves Blanket Waiver Allowing Teams to Play in Week Zero ( 1:24 )

Clemson has been a recruiting juggernaut under coach Dabo Swinney, and it got more great news on Tuesday night. Four-star defensive tackle Payton Page, the No. 80 overall player in the nation, committed to the Tigers in a ceremony in his hometown of Greensboro, North Carolina, according to 247Sports.

Page, a 6-foot-4, 360-pound monster from Dudley High School, committed to Clemson over Tennessee and North Carolina.

He is the seventh-ranked defensive tackle in the country, per the 247Sports Composite. Page has 129 tackles (29 for loss) and eight sacks in two seasons on the varsity squad. His size and strength will fit right in to a defense that has become known for producing star defensive linemen under coordinator Brent Venables.

Charles Power, national writer for 247Sports, compared him to Houston Texans star D.J. Reader. Power provided this scouting report on the newest Clemson commit.

"Extremely large, big-framed prospect. Has continued to add mass over the course of his junior season. One of the bigger defensive linemen you'll see in the 2021 cycle. Is a strong and naturally nimble athlete capable of making impressive plays behind the line of scrimmage. Shows the ability to push the pocket and overwhelm offensive linemen at the point of attack. Can also use his short area quickness to close on the quarterback or ball carrier. Saw a dip in play from his sophomore to junior seasons and will need to improve his conditioning which would go a long way in helping his consistency on a snap-to-snap basis. Plays high at times, making himself easier to block. Projects as a Power Five starter with the ceiling to develop into an NFL Draft pick over time."

Page's commitment vaults the Tigers from No. 9 to No. 4 in the 247Sports Composite team rankings. He is the 14th player and first defensive tackle who has committed to the Tigers during this cycle.