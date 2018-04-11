Clemson football spring game 2018: Date, time, how to watch, QB battle, Dabo Swinney reaction

Clemson will hold its annual Orange & White Spring Game on Saturday, April 14, at Clemson Memorial Stadium. Admission is free. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET and the game will air live on ESPN. It will also be streamed on the WatchESPN app.

Head coach Dabo Swinney has been emphatic these past couple of weeks about rallying crowd support.

"I will tell you what: our crowd is a huge, huge part of the evaluation piece for us because it is all we have," Swinney said. "We don't have preseason games like the NBA. We need that environment to further evaluate these guys. That is why I hope our fans will show up on April 14."

"The game is on TV," he added. "It matters when they scan those cameras and you've got bleachers where people are showing up. It says a lot. And when you don't, it gets put all over the Internet that you didn't show up."

Who to watch:

Trevor Lawrence, QB: The No. 1 overall player in the Class of 2018, according to 247Sports, arrived in Clemson in January and has been steadily progressing since. Each team will have two quarterbacks Saturday, so Lawrence should get plenty of live reps. Is he on track to assume a starting or prominent role this season?

LeAnthony Williams, CB: Clemson's first three cornerbacks are proven, experienced and talented, but beyond that, depth is scarce. Williams, No. 4 on the depth chart, redshirted last season. The coaches this spring have said he's not quite ready to be a major contributor but possesses all the tools to develop into one. Maybe we'll get glimpses of both his potential and what's holding him back.

Isaiah Simmons, LB: Simmons, a redshirt sophomore, played backup safety last season. Following Dorian O'Daniel's exhausted eligibility in the offseason, Simmons was moved to linebacker. The coaches have been very complimentary about his ability to play and learn the position. It's a position that requires extreme versatility.

Derion Kendrick, WR: Like Lawrence, the five-star recruit from the 2018 class arrived in Clemson in January. Co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Jeff Scott said earlier this spring that nobody has made more explosive plays downfield than Kendrick, who is also electric as a punt returner.

Hunter Johnson, QB: The sophomore is sandwiched between last year's starter, Kelly Bryant, and newcomer Lawrence, and for that reason has been the forgotten man in the quarterback race. Can he show Saturday why he should be in the running for the starting job? He's a former five-star recruit in the 2017 class.

Speaking of quarterbacks, this has been the No. 1 storyline of spring ball, and undoubtedly all eyes will be on Bryant, Johnson, Lawrence and Chase Brice as they take center stage Saturday.

Additionally, Clemson will host a number of five-star and four-star prospects, and we predict the weekend won't go by without at least one new commitment.

