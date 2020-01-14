Clemson leads national championship odds released for 2020 college football season
The team that just lost the College Football Playoff is favored to win the next one
No. 1 LSU beat No. 3 Clemson 42-25 to win the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night. But before quarterback Joe Burrow and his teammates could even finish their victory cigars, odds for the next national championship following the 2020 season were released by Westgate.
And guess what? The new reigning national champions are not favored!
No, it's the Clemson team that just lost to LSU that's the current favorite to be next year's national champion. It makes sense. Clemson has been a College Football Playoff regular, and unlike LSU, it's star quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be back next season.
Here is each team listed with odds of 100-1 or better entering the 2020 season.
Clemson: 9/4
Ohio State: 3-1
Alabama: 6-1
Georgia: 8-1
LSU: 8-1
Florida: 14-1
Oklahoma: 30-1
Oregon: 30-1
Notre Dame: 30-1
Penn State: 30-1
Texas A&M: 30-1
Auburn: 30-1
Texas: 40-1
Michigan: 40-1
Wisconsin: 60-1
Utah: 100-1
Minnesota: 100-1
Iowa State: 100-1
Washington: 100-1
USC: 100-1
Tennessee: 100-1
Oklahoma State: 100-1
Arizona State: 100-1
If your favorite team isn't on this list, it's because NOBODY BELIEVES IN YOU.
As for value, I think Clemson and Ohio State are solid plays, while Alabama looks nice at 6/1 as well. Further down the board, depending on what happens with its quarterback situation and how it replaces Justin Herbert, there's Oregon at 30-1 that looks like an interesting long shot. Another option is an Oklahoma team that is likely to be the favorite in the Big 12 yet again.
The worst value on the board? Well, I'd go with LSU at 8-1. No team has won back-to-back national titles since Alabama did so in 2011-12. It's not easy to do, and it's more difficult when you lose as many key players as this LSU team will.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LSU celebrates title win with cigars
The Tigers' winning locker room was a bunch of cigar smoke
-
Burrow completes all-time great season
Burrow capped off an all-time season for a quarterback with a record-breaking performance in...
-
Chase nearly breaks record in one half
Chase was an absolute monster for the Bayou Bengals on Monday night
-
Thaddeus Moss hauls in two TDs for LSU
Moss has emerged late in the postseason as a viable red zone weapon for LSU
-
LSU vs. Clemson complete viewer's guide
Is LSU a team of destiny, or will Clemson win its 30th straight game? We will find out Monday...
-
How to watch, stream LSU vs. Clemson
How to watch No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson battle in New Orleans for the 2020 CFP National Championship
-
LSU unseats Clemson as national champions
Complete analysis, highlights and coverage of the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship
-
Sugar Bowl: Georgia holds off Baylor for victory
The Georgia defensive unit held off a strong second-half effort from Baylor in the win in New...
-
Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana football game