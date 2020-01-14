Clemson leads national championship odds released for 2020 college football season

No. 1 LSU beat No. 3 Clemson 42-25 to win the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night. But before quarterback Joe Burrow and his teammates could even finish their victory cigars, odds for the next national championship following the 2020 season were released by Westgate.

And guess what? The new reigning national champions are not favored!

No, it's the Clemson team that just lost to LSU that's the current favorite to be next year's national champion. It makes sense. Clemson has been a College Football Playoff regular, and unlike LSU, it's star quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be back next season.

Here is each team listed with odds of 100-1 or better entering the 2020 season.

Clemson: 9/4

Ohio State: 3-1

Alabama: 6-1

Georgia: 8-1

LSU: 8-1

Florida: 14-1

Oklahoma: 30-1

Oregon: 30-1

Notre Dame: 30-1

Penn State: 30-1

Texas A&M: 30-1

Auburn: 30-1

Texas: 40-1

Michigan: 40-1

Wisconsin: 60-1

Utah: 100-1

Minnesota: 100-1

Iowa State: 100-1

Washington: 100-1

USC: 100-1

Tennessee: 100-1

Oklahoma State: 100-1

Arizona State: 100-1

If your favorite team isn't on this list, it's because NOBODY BELIEVES IN YOU.

As for value, I think Clemson and Ohio State are solid plays, while Alabama looks nice at 6/1 as well. Further down the board, depending on what happens with its quarterback situation and how it replaces Justin Herbert, there's Oregon at 30-1 that looks like an interesting long shot. Another option is an Oklahoma team that is likely to be the favorite in the Big 12 yet again.

The worst value on the board? Well, I'd go with LSU at 8-1. No team has won back-to-back national titles since Alabama did so in 2011-12. It's not easy to do, and it's more difficult when you lose as many key players as this LSU team will.