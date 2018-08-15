Clemson, LSU announce future Death Valley home-and-home series for 2025 and 2026

Clemson and LSU announced a future home-and-home series for 2025 and 2026 on Wednesday, adding an elite non-conference game for each program to the future slate.

The proliferation of neutral-site kickoff games has added a ton of great non-conference showdowns to the yearly college football schedule, but less often we're seeing these kind of matchups being played on campus. Clemson has been proactive in adding these kind of games to its schedule, and we'll see the Tigers head to play Texas A&M in College Station on Sept. 10 as part of a home-and-home with the Aggies.

JUST ANNOUNCED || Home-and-Home vs. LSU in 2025-26!



In 2025, LSU travels to Death Valley and, in 2026, Clemson plays in Baton Rouge!



"The series against LSU continues the philosophy we have had at Clemson for many years of looking to add another Power 5 opponent to our schedule outside of our annual rivalry game with the University of South Carolina," Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said Wednesday. "We are excited about playing a school with LSU's rich football tradition. We know our fans will enjoy visiting Baton Rouge, and we know they will provide our renowned Clemson hospitality to the fans from LSU."

The two teams recently played in the 2012 Chick-Fil-A Bowl, a game that Clemson won 25-24 with a last-second, 37-yard field goal from Chandler Catanzaro.