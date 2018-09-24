Clemson names freshman Trevor Lawrence its starting quarterback against Syracuse
This move has been in the cards for a while as the Tigers move on to the five-star freshman
It seemed as though it were only a matter of time before Trevor Lawrence became Clemson's starting quarterback, and it appears the time has arrived. Clemson announced Monday that Lawrence, a five-star true freshman, would be the team's starting QB against Syracuse this week.
The news doesn't come as much of a surprise after seeing Lawrence receive the majority of snaps during Clemson's 49-21 win over Georgia Tech this past weekend. Lawrence threw 18 passes to Kelly Bryant's 10, and he was far more effective with his attempts, throwing four touchdowns and averaging 9.8 yards per attempt. Both have been sharing time for the Tigers all season, and while neither has played poorly, Lawrence has been the better of the two.
He's thrown for nine touchdowns to only two interceptions while averaging 10 yards per attempt. Bryant has a higher completion percentage (66.7 to 65) but has only two touchdown passes and an interception. Lawrence's passer efficiency rating of 191.83 dwarfs Bryant's mark of 146.90. While Bryant has been the better rusher of the two, the advantage there hasn't been extensive enough to warrant him keeping the starting job in the eyes of the Clemson coaching staff.
Now, what isn't clear at this point is whether or not Bryant will still see time during games. We don't know if Lawrence has taken the job for himself, or if we'll see a situation like the one at Alabama where Tua Tagovailoa gets the majority of the snaps, but Jalen Hurts continues to see time as well.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
The Monday After: Alabama is trash
A look at the weekend that was in college football while fulfilling a Nick Saban request
-
Power Rankings: Will anyone stop Bama?
Dennis Dodd's new college football rankings have a familiar, though slightly altered, top...
-
Week 5 college football odds, lines
it's never too early to look ahead to next Saturday and some of the top spreads out there
-
Wake Forest fires defensive coordinator
Wake Forest's defense ranks last in the ACC in yards allowed and points allowed per game
-
Players of the Week
Stanford and Kentucky picked up big wins to stay undefeated in 2018
-
AP Top 25: Kentucky enters at No. 17
The Wildcats enter the AP Top 25 college football rankings after beating Mississippi State