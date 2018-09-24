Clemson names freshman Trevor Lawrence its starting quarterback against Syracuse

It seemed as though it were only a matter of time before Trevor Lawrence became Clemson's starting quarterback, and it appears the time has arrived. Clemson announced Monday that Lawrence, a five-star true freshman, would be the team's starting QB against Syracuse this week.

The news doesn't come as much of a surprise after seeing Lawrence receive the majority of snaps during Clemson's 49-21 win over Georgia Tech this past weekend. Lawrence threw 18 passes to Kelly Bryant's 10, and he was far more effective with his attempts, throwing four touchdowns and averaging 9.8 yards per attempt. Both have been sharing time for the Tigers all season, and while neither has played poorly, Lawrence has been the better of the two.

He's thrown for nine touchdowns to only two interceptions while averaging 10 yards per attempt. Bryant has a higher completion percentage (66.7 to 65) but has only two touchdown passes and an interception. Lawrence's passer efficiency rating of 191.83 dwarfs Bryant's mark of 146.90. While Bryant has been the better rusher of the two, the advantage there hasn't been extensive enough to warrant him keeping the starting job in the eyes of the Clemson coaching staff.

Now, what isn't clear at this point is whether or not Bryant will still see time during games. We don't know if Lawrence has taken the job for himself, or if we'll see a situation like the one at Alabama where Tua Tagovailoa gets the majority of the snaps, but Jalen Hurts continues to see time as well.