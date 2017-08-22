Clemson names Kelly Bryant starting QB, beats out Zerrick Cooper, Hunter Johnson

It's never easy to follow a legend, but Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant will do his best to keep Clemson atop the college football world in 2017.

The junior from Calhoun Falls, South Carolina, was named the starting quarterback of the defending national champions on Monday night by coach Dabo Swinney, replacing Deshaun Watson -- who left after his junior season after leading the Tigers to their first national title since 1981.

Dabo tonight: Bryant named starter, Cooper "first off the bench," and Johnson "not far behind" Cooper — Anna Hickey (@AnnaH247) August 22, 2017

This brings to a close a battle seemed destined to end this way for a couple weeks, after Bryant consistently hit big plays in scrimmages for Swinney.

"As long as Kelly Bryant does not go backwards, he will be the starter in the opener," he said last week. "But every practice and every play will be evaluated between now and Sept. 2. Then he has to perform on game day. He must continue his consistency."

Bryant beat out redshirt freshman Zerrick Cooper and true freshman early enrollee Hunter Johnson for the top spot on the depth chart. The former 3-star quarterback in the class of 2015 was ranked 13th among dual-threat quarterbacks in his recruiting class.

He's 13-for-18 for 75 yards with one touchdown and one interception during his two years with the Tigers, adding 178 yards and three scores on the ground. His 156 rushing yards in 2015 made him the fifth-leading rusher for a Tiger team that played for a national title.

Fifth-ranked Clemson opens its title defense Sept. 2 at home against Kent State. It hosts No. 12 Auburn in a key nonconference game in Week 2 of the 2017 season.