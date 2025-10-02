We are set for a college football rarity on Saturday when Clemson goes to visit Chapel Hill to face North Carolina. Because not only is it the renewal of a rivalry between two founding ACC members, but it is just the second time in college football history a coach with multiple FBS national championships as a head coach will face off against a coach with multiple Super Bowl titles.

Only in 1993, when Bill Walsh led Stanford against Joe Paterno's Penn State Nittany Lions in the Blockbuster Bowl have we seen this particular scenario, but that historical uniqueness is just the base layer of intrigue for a matchup that packs plenty of storylines for both teams. Dabo Swinney and Bill Belichick are both coaches who appreciate the footnotes of football's, but both have pressing matters in the present that bring urgency to Saturday's matchup.

Neither team enters this game exactly where they'd hoped to be after four games and a bye week. Clemson is 1-3 overall and 0-2 in ACC play, most recently getting beat wire-to-wire at home by Syracuse in a 34-21 loss. North Carolina has yet to play an ACC game, but at 2-2 it also has yet to beat a power conference opponent with the two wins coming against Charlotte and FCS Richmond.

It's not often that we use the term "must-win" in early October, but given the starts for both teams this is clearly a necessary spot to turn in a good performance if either team is going to accomplish their goals in 2025.

Clemson vs. North Carolina: Need to know

Cade Klubnik looking for a spark: While Clemson's last time out featured season-high performances for Cade Klubnik in yards (363) and touchdowns (3), his start to the season has not met the expectations that come with being a preseason Heisman Trophy candidate. Klubnik has just six touchdowns to four interceptions through four games, and his 60.1% completion percentage ranks 16th in the ACC among eligible quarterbacks. As Clemson comes out of an off week, the Tigers quarterback will look to showcase a renewed form that comes closer to what you'd expect from the Preseason ACC Player of the Year.

North Carolina dealing with injuries and uncertainty at quarterback: Bill Belichick has been rolling with Gio Lopez as the team's starting quarterback for all four games this season, but a myriad of injuries have led to sixth-year senior Max Johnson seeing snaps in multiple games. Lopez suffered a back injury in the season-opening loss to TCU in the second half and then suffered a right leg injury in the loss to UCF two weeks ago. Neither quarterback has been able to yield consistent results, and as a team North Carolina ranks 17th in the ACC and 124th nationally in passing offense.

A lopsided series in favor of the Tigers: Clemson leads the all-time series 40-19-1, holding not only a decisive edge in the series that dates back to 1897 but also a six-game winning streak that dates back to 2011. And it's not just the Tar Heels that Dabo Swinney has a hold on, as the Tigers head coach is currently 41-5 all-time against teams from the state of North Carolina.

Where to watch Clemson vs. North Carolina live

Date: Saturday, Oct. 4 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Clemson vs. North Carolina prediction, picks

Both of these offenses have fallen well short of expectation so far this year, and while an off week can be a nice turning point for early season struggles it's hard to think they both get rolling and we see a shootout on Saturday. North Carolina's defense is the stronger of the two units and Clemson's defense has takeover potential if the Tigers can overwhelm the Tar Heels at the line of scrimmage. All of it points to a slugfest where either team getting up into the mid-20s could be difficult. Pick: Under 46.5

