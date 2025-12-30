Clemson has parted ways with offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Garrett Riley, according to on3sports. Riley, the younger brother of USC coach Lincoln Riley, spent the past three years at Clemson.

During Riley's time at Clemson, the school ranked 52nd, 18th and 71st in the nation in scoring, respectively. This season, the Tigers endured a disappointing 7-6 season that culminated with a 22-10 loss to Penn State in the Pinstripe Bowl.

This past season, the Tigers averaged 27.2 points per game a year after averaging 34.7 points per contest. They were held under their season average eight times that included four straight games to start the season. During their loss to Penn State, the Tigers gained just 236 total yards, recorded just 16 first downs and were held to 43 yards on 25 carries.

The 2025 season marked just the second time that the Tigers failed to win at least nine games since 2009, which was Dabo Sweeney's first full season as Clemson's coach. This year marked the program's worst season since 2010.

"We've got great people," Swinney said following Clemson's loss to Penn State. "I love all the people on my staff, but you evaluate everything, that's just a part of our business, and it's a part of the end of the season, as you step back, and I don't make emotional decisions."

Riley, 36, played quarterback under legendary coach Mike Leach at Texas Tech before beginning his coaching career in 2011 at Texas' Roosevelt High School. He then spent one season coaching at the Division III ranks before getting a graduate assistant position at East Carolina.

Just prior to coming to Clemson, Riley enjoyed a successful, albeit brief tenure at TCU as the school's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. While at TCU, he won the Broyles Award, which recognizes the best assistant coach in college football.