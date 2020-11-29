Was a 52-17 win over Pitt on Saturday quarterback Trevor Lawrence's last home game for No. 3 Clemson? It would certainly seem that way in a video tweeted out by the Tigers' social media team after the game. Following a 403-yard and two-touchdown passing performance, Lawrence reflected briefly on what being at Clemson has meant to him.

"Last night in Death Valley. Super special night. Wouldn't want to go out any other way. I'm just super grateful to be apart of Clemson University, and even more so this program," Lawrence said. "Love all the coaches, all the players ... my years here have been amazing."

Here's the full video below:

It's been long believed that not only will Lawrence declare for the 2021 NFL Draft after the season, but that he'll likely be the No. 1 overall pick. Even though he left the slightest possibility open to returning to the Tigers in 2021, he's been pretty forthright with his intentions to go pro next year. He also participated in senior day activities before the Pitt game, too, though it should be pointed out that he's on track to graduate this December. Still, short of an official announcement from he and/or Clemson, this is as close as you're going to get to the star quarterback stating the obvious.

Technically, it's possible the Pitt game was not Lawrence's last home game. Clemson made a big stink about the Florida State cancellation on Nov. 21, going so far as to say as the make-up game should be played in Death Valley instead of Tallahassee. We'll see if that actually ends up being the case, but the intentions of Lawrence's video resonate the same regardless.