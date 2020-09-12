Without officially declaring for the NFL Draft, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has, in effect, declared for the draft.

Speaking with Tom Rinaldi on ESPN's "College GameDay," Lawrence said that he wanted to play in 2020 instead of opting out due to COVID-19 concerns because "I just love football. Lawrence then added that he would be "graduating in December. (I'm) planning on this being my last year."

It's hardly a surprising decision, but it is noteworthy. As the projected No. 1 overall pick and with the Jacksonville Jaguars the likely candidate to tank, #TankforTrevor is the new #SuckForfLuck. CBS Sports' latest mock draft from Ryan Wilson has Lawrence going No. 1 overall the Jags, calling him the "best player in the draft"

If this is indeed Lawrence's last season -- he has until mid-January to officially declare -- he's blazing a hell of a legacy, both on and off the field. Lawrence, of course, already has a national championship under his belt and his team is the favorite to get a second one this year. Lawrence is also on the short list of players for preseason Heisman favorites.

But off the field, Lawrence has been every bit as instrumental to the sport. He's been a vocal leader for player rights in a day and age of COVID-19 and the Black Lives Matter movement. He's the closest thing college football has to a face of the sport. And if Lawrence will indeed go pro -- there's now no indication that he won't -- college football will have just a few more months of one of the most talented and interesting players in a good, long while.