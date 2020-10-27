Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence could very well be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft should he declare after this season. And, to be clear, that's the direction he's likely headed as college football enters its halfway point in 2020. However, the junior also left the door for a possible return to the Tigers next fall ever-so-slightly ajar.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Lawrence addressed his future regarding the draft. He reiterated a lot of the talking points one would expect from someone in his position -- that he's focused on playing out this season and doesn't know what the future holds -- but he also indicated there is a non-zero chance he's in a Clemson uniform this time next year.

"My mindset has been that I'm gonna move on," Lawrence said, "but who knows? There's a lot of things that could happen."

Lawrence's full response can be heard below.

To Lawrence's point, there are a lot of variables out of his control. It's possible, for example, that Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields ends up being QB1 for whichever team finds itself with the No. 1 overall pick. For now, the winless Jets lead the pack in the #TankforTrevor race.

It's also difficult to know exactly what's going through a player's mind. Who would have thought that Clemson running back Travis Etienne would have come back for another season? Still, there's a big difference even between a likely first-round pick and a likely No. 1 overall pick.

Lawrence is almost certainly headed to the NFL after this year, and will almost certainly be one of the first players taken, if not the first. But if it makes anyone feel better, he hasn't ruled returning to college football out entirely.