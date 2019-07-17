Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence wasn't at ACC Media Days so OL John Simpson in a wig impersonated him
Simpson showed off his new long hair as Lawrence's 'stunt double' at the ACC's Football Kickoff
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has typically elected to bring one of his more veteran players to the annual ACC Football Kickoff instead of simply just his biggest name. Still, it was big news when Tigers offensive lineman John Simpson was selected to represent his team, not star quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
However, after Simpson did his best Lawrence impersonation at this year's media day Wednesday, is anyone really missing Lawrence? The 6-foot-4, 330-pound senior donned a blonde wig and answered all the questions that would typically be reserved for his quarterback. Check out a couple of the videos below.
For what it's worth, Simpson pulled off the new hair spectacularly. Now all that's left is for him to nail Lawrence's signature southern drawl. Furthermore, Lawrence himself didn't seem to mind his impersonator.
Jokes aside, it's a good thing for a player like Simpson, who has 15 career starts and nearly 40 game appearances, to get some exposure of his own. Simpson is a legit all-conference player and clearly a big personality that other media members will get a chance to speak with. Yes, Lawrence is the big name and there would have been a lot of questions for him, but sometimes the best interviews come from the more unlikely sources.
