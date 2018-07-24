Clemson responds to Christian Wilkins striptease video from Dabo Swinney Ladies Clinic

A dance competition was part of the 2018 Dabo Swinney Ladies Clinic at Clemson, an event which featured over 3,000 attendees and raised $350,000 for breast cancer awareness. What some fans weren't quite ready for, though, was Christian Wilkins' entry to the competition: a seductive striptease for one of the attendees.

Video of Wilkins' dance -- which includes ripping the shirt off, grinding on the Littlejohn Coliseum floor and draping his leg over the attendees shoulder -- surfaced on Twitter over the weekend.

Sports information director Ross Taylor addressed the situation when the video was obtained and shared by local media outlets.

"I think what's been going around is certainly not indicative of what was actually going on," Taylor said, via The State. "Clelin (Ferrell) was dancing with his mother out there. I think the winner was swag surfing. That video that's going around is certainly not indicative of what was going on the whole day."

Wilkins is known as a skilled dancer, never afraid to showcase his moves and flexible enough to drop into a split during the Tigers' national championship celebration after beating Alabama two seasons ago.