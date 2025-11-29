The 2025 Palmetto Bowl unfolds Saturday when the South Carolina Gamecocks host the Clemson Tigers. It's been a disappointing season for both sides with South Carolina entering at 4-7 and Clemson at 6-5. The Tigers, however, have some momentum as they enter this matchup on a three-game winning streak. Clemson leads this series 73-44-4, though South Carolina has won two of the last three.

Kickoff is at noon ET from Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks are 2.5-point favorites in the latest South Carolina vs. Clemson odds, while the over/under is 46.5. Before making any Clemson vs. South Carolina picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and it is profitable on its top-rated money-line and over/under picks since the beginning of the 2024 season. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Clemson vs. South Carolina. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for South Carolina vs. Clemson:

Clemson vs. South Carolina spread South Carolina -2.5 Clemson vs. South Carolina over/under 46.5 points Clemson vs. South Carolina money line South Carolina -140, Clemson +118 Clemson vs. South Carolina picks See picks at SportsLine Clemson vs. South Carolina streaming Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Clemson vs. South Carolina picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Clemson vs. South Carolina 10,000 times and is going Under 46.5 total points. Both sides have been disappointing offensively this season, so it's no surprise that they have trended to the Under. They are a combined 9-13 to that side of the total, and three out of four Clemson road games have gone Under.

These teams have combined for more than 41 points just once in their last five meetings as well. The model is projecting 41 combined points in this one as the Under hits well over 60% of the time.

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Clemson vs. South Carolina, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is profitable on its top-rated money-line and over/under picks since the beginning of the 2024 season, and find out.