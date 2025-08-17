Clemson tight end Ian Schieffelin was arrested this weekend on suspicion of DUI, the team confirmed in a statement. Coach Dabo Swinney said Schieffelin, who played the last four years with the Clemson basketball team, will miss time this year as a disciplinary measure.

No details of Schieffelin's arrest nor the incident were immediately available.

"We are aware of Ian Schieffelin's arrest on suspicion of DUI," Swinney said in the statement. "Clemson Athletics has a clear policy by which we will abide, so Ian will miss some competition to start this season as a consequence. We're obviously very disappointed by the situation, but we are very thankful no others were involved and no one was hurt."

Swinney noted last fall his interest in adding Schieffelin to the football program and in April offered him a spot on the roster. Schieffelin initially entered the transfer portal in search of a fifth year of college basketball eligibility but instead elected to take Swinney up on the football offer and remain at Clemson for the 2025 season.

"I've been just training for basketball, getting ready for the next level," Schieffelin said to ESPN upon his move to football. "Dabo just walked me through the opportunity he was willing to give me, and it all sounded great, something I wanted to jump on. It really just sparked my interest in wanting to try, and being able to put on a Clemson jersey again was very enticing to me. To be able to be coached by Dabo and [tight ends coach Kyle] Richardson is just a huge opportunity I couldn't pass up."

Given Clemson's lack of depth at the tight end spot, Schieffelin has a potential path to playing time in his first year on the roster. Jake Brininstool departed for the NFL, leaving just three tight ends on the squad who have at least one catch for their career. Josh Sapp has the most of that unit with 13 career grabs.

Schieffelin was a key contributor to the Clemson basketball program and took major strides in his final two years, both of which led to NCAA Tournament appearances. He won the ACC Most Improved Player Award as a junior and landed a spot on the All-ACC second team last season. For his career, Schieffelin played in 134 games and made 99 starts. He finished his time with the program as its seventh all-time leading rebounder.

Schieffelin focused on basketball during his high school career at Grayson (Ga.) and was a three-star recruit with multiple high-major offers. He joined the football program as the latest in a string of multi-sport athletes to play for Swinney, following the likes of C.J. Spiller (track), DeAndre Hopkins (basketball) and numerous others.