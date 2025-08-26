Clemson tight end Ian Schieffelin released a statement Tuesday through his attorney after a recent DUI charge was dismissed. Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said Schieffelin, who played the last four years with the Clemson basketball team, previously indicated his tight end would miss time this season as a disciplinary measure.

Schieffelin revealed he accepted a traffic ticket for reckless driving after the City of Clemson Police Department reviewed all evidence and decided against a DUI charge.

"As part of the resolution of this matter, I will not be allowed to play in the home opener against LSU. I am determined to learn from this experience and move forward with renewed focus," Schieffelin wrote, in part.

According to the City of Clemson Police Department report, an officer conducting a routine patrol observed Schieffelin driving rapidly and swerving earlier this month over a double yellow line near the Clemson campus. Schieffelin approached the officer's vehicle from the rear, and the officer merged into the median to allow the Clemson athlete to pass him.

Cade Klubnik thankful for Dabo Swinney amid wave of Clemson critics: 'Everybody kind of told me I sucked' Brad Crawford

Schieffelin reportedly complied with the officer who pulled him over. The officer arrested him without conducting a breathalyzer test, and authorities released him on bond at 9:10 a.m. the same day.

Schieffelin is expected to contribute for the Tigers on an offense that returns a slew of high-end talent, including Heisman candidate Cade Klubnik at quarterback, star wideout Antonio Williams and several veterans up front.

Swinney mentioned last season his staff had interest in adding Schieffelin to the football program. And earlier this spring, Schieffelin was added to Clemson's roster. Schieffelin initially entered the transfer portal in search of a fifth year of college basketball eligibility but instead elected to take Swinney up on the football offer and remain at Clemson for the 2025 season.

Playing his fourth season for Brad Brownell's basketball program, the 6-foot-7 forward averaged a career-best 12.4 points and 9.4 rebounds per game for the Tigers.