Who's Playing

Wake Forest Demon Deacons @ Clemson Tigers

Current Records: Wake Forest 3-1, Clemson 3-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Clemson, South Carolina

Memorial Stadium -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Clemson will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before then. The Clemson Tigers and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will face off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium. Unlike Clemson, Wake Forest will be limping in after taking a loss.

Last Saturday, Clemson strolled past Syracuse with points to spare, taking the game 31-14.

Clemson got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Cade Klubnik out in front who threw for 263 yards and two touchdowns. Tyler G. Brown was another key contributor, picking up 151 receiving yards.

Clemson's defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB five times. Leading the way was T.J. Parker and his two sacks.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Wake Forest last Saturday, but luck did not. They lost to Georgia Tech at home by a decisive 30-16 margin. The loss was Wake Forest's first of the season.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had great games. One of the most active was Justice Ellison, who rushed for 137 yards on only 18 carries. Those 137 rushing yards set a new season-high mark for Ellison.

Clemson is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches. It's not like the team was facing easy opposition over that stretch either, as it included 4-0 Florida State (Clemson's opponents had an average overall winning percentage of 65.8% over those games). On the other hand, Wake Forest's defeat last Saturday dropped their record down to 3-1.

As mentioned, Clemson is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 21 points.

Clemson didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Wake Forest when the teams last played back in September of 2022, but they still walked away with a 51-45 win. Thankfully for Clemson, Sam Hartman (who threw for 337 yards and six touchdowns on only 29 passes) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Clemson is a big 21-point favorite against Wake Forest, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 52.5 points.

Series History

Clemson has won all of the games they've played against Wake Forest in the last 8 years.