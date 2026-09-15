In an ACC dream world, Clemson vs. North Carolina would be a celebration of the league's football bona fides. A two-time national champion in Dabo Swinney taking on six-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick inside Death Valley is a marquee matchup under the right circumstances.

These are not those circumstances, however.

Instead, the Tar Heels' trip to Clemson on Saturday is a meeting of the miserable. UNC's 2-0 record belies the never-ending turmoil engulfing a thus-far unsuccessful tenure for Belichick. On the opposite sideline will be Swinney, who, in his 18th season, has become a victim of his earlier success and subsequent stubbornness.

If he becomes a victim of North Carolina, too, then buckle up. The Tigers are already off to a dispiriting start after falling 51-10 at LSU in Week 1 before an uninspiring 22-7 win over Georgia Southern in Week 2. Now the Tar Heel circus comes to town with a chance to plunge Clemson into deeper misery.

Clemson dropped three home games against unranked teams during a 7-6 season in 2025. If the Tigers pick up that trend again during their ACC opener, the noise around Swinney will reach a new decibel level.

Despite the off-field distractions at UNC, the Tar Heels are primed to put up a better fight against Clemson than they did in a 38-10 home loss against the Tigers last season.

North Carolina is 27th nationally in defensive EPA through two games. And unlike many of the teams ahead of them, the Tar Heels have actually faced a Power Four opponent. By comparison, the Heels ranked 72nd in defensive EPA during a miserable 4-8 campaign last season.

UNC's defensive improvement, combined with Clemson's offensive ineptitude, makes for an unpleasant dynamic for the Tigers. In his first season back as Clemson's offensive coordinator, Chad Morris is already catching flak.

Given that his unit ranks 134th out of 138 FBS teams in total offense, it's understandable. Even moving the football against Georgia Southern looked like a chore for the Tigers in their 22-7 Week 2 victory. Their only touchdown "drive" in the game was a 27-yarder set up by a Georgia Southern muffed punt.

The harsh reality for Swinney, though, is that he's past the point of using coordinators as scapegoats. No other Power Four head coach would have considered hiring Morris, the failed former Arkansas coach who was out of football in 2025 after most recently serving as an offensive assistant at Texas State in 2024.

But Swinney, whose unfailing loyalty knows no bounds, brought him back. So far, it hasn't produced anything resembling a return to the glory days of 2011-14. That's when Morris initially rose to coaching stardom while coordinating the Clemson offense during the program's ascension.

Swinney and Morris aren't the only coaches in this matchup who are clinging to past glories. That also describes Belichick, who needs to move the needle with on-field results quickly to make the off-field hullabaloo engulfing his program worth the hassle.

A win at Clemson and a competitive showing against No. 3 Notre Dame in Week 5 would go a long way towards that end. But amid the recent resignation of UNC general manager Michael Lombardi and the indefinite medical leave of defensive coordinator Steve Belichick, a long shadow has been cast over the Tar Heels program.

At a time when Florida State is also down, the ACC's fight for relevance beyond No. 5 Miami is a treacherous slog.

In an ideal world, North Carolina vs. Clemson would be dripping with implications in the ACC race and potentially even the College Football Playoff picture. Instead, the ACC game in Week 3 with those implications will be No. 16 SMU's trip to No. 23 Louisville in the afternoon window.

Given where Clemson and North Carolina are, it feels more like the prize in Death Valley will be a stay of execution.