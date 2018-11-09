Clemson vs. Boston College odds, line: 2018 college football picks, predictions from expert who's 8-4 on Tigers games

The Clemson Tigers face a major test Saturday at 8 p.m. ET in their quest for another ACC title when they head north to face the Boston College Eagles. Clemson (9-0) can wrap up the Atlantic Division and another ACC title-game appearance with a victory, while Boston College (7-2) could tie for first place and keep its own hopes alive should it pull off the upset. The Tigers have won their past four ACC games by an average of 51 points, while the Eagles have won their past three conference games by double-figures. The Tigers are 19.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 56.5 in the latest Clemson vs. Boston College odds. Before you make any Clemson vs. Boston College picks, you'll want to listen to what SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has to say.

A Nevada-based expert with 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel specializes in handicapping college athletics. He's having another solid season in college football, and he has had a keen eye for the tendencies of ACC programs. Over the past two years, Nagel boasts a spread record of 8-4 in games involving Clemson.

Last year in this matchup, the Eagles were a 35-point underdog at Clemson. The result: they hung tight most of the way before Clemson pulled away for a 34-7 victory.

Nagel knows Clemson has hit what is becoming a familiar, dominant form as it heads down the stretch and makes a run toward another College Football Playoff berth. The Tigers are currently No. 2 in the College Football Playoff Rankings and have reached the four-team postseason for three consecutive years.

They have been tested twice and passed both. In Week 2, Clemson fought off a much-improved Texas A&M team for a 28-26 victory in College Station. Three weeks later, quarterback Trevor Lawrence was injured in the first half against Syracuse. The Tigers relied on their running game and defense to pull out a 27-23 victory.

In last week's 77-16 blowout of Louisville, the Tigers amassed 661 yards of total offense and scored touchdowns on their first four possessions.

Still, Clemson's recent dominance doesn't mean it is destined to cover against a Boston College club that is hosting the program's biggest game in recent memory.

Under coach Steve Addazio, the Eagles are historically stubborn underdogs in large part because of a consistently physical defense. But they are in the ACC hunt because of an offense that has featured long-needed play-makers.

AJ Dillon is among the top running backs in the country. He has produced strong numbers despite battling an ankle injury, gaining 897 yards with eight touchdowns. Sophomore Anthony Brown has provided production and stability at quarterback, which has been a weak spot for the Eagles. He has thrown 16 touchdowns against five interceptions while completing 58 percent of his attempts.

