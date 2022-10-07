The No. 5 Clemson Tigers will be looking to remain unbeaten when they travel to Boston College on Saturday night. The Tigers have won all five of their games this season, including a 30-20 win over then-No. 10 NC State last week. Boston College has won two of its last three games, beating Louisville in a thriller in Week 5.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Tigers are favored by 20.5 points in the latest Boston College vs. Clemson odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 48.5.

Boston College vs. Clemson spread: Boston College +20.5

Boston College vs. Clemson over/under: 48.5 points

Why Boston College can cover

Boston College will treat this as its biggest game of the season, as it does not have another home game against a top-20 team on its schedule. The Eagles have performed well at home since losing to Rutgers in Week 1, beating Maine and Louisville. They were 13.5-point underdogs against the Cardinals last week, but they used a late field goal to pull off the upset and give themselves a confidence boost heading into this game.

Senior quarterback Phil Jurkovec has thrown for 1,147 yards and 10 touchdowns, with senior wide receiver Zay Flowers catching 34 passes for 481 yards and five scores. Clemson is coming off back-to-back games against ranked opponents and has contests against Florida State and No. 22 Syracuse on deck, so this is a trap game on the schedule. Boston College has covered the spread in six of the last nine meetings between these teams.

Why Clemson can cover

Clemson's offense held the Tigers back from achieving their goals last year, but that has not been the case in 2022. They have scored at least 30 points in all five of their wins. Junior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has been very efficient, completing 65.4% of his passes for 1,242 yards, 11 touchdowns and just one interception.

He has also rushed for 242 yards and three touchdowns, so he will be difficult for Boston College's defense to slow down. The Eagles have been held to 21 points or fewer in three of their four games against Power Five schools, which does not bode well for their chances of keeping this game close. Clemson is on a 10-game winning streak overall and has also won 10 consecutive games against Boston College.

