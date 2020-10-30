Top-ranked Clemson (6-0, 5-0 ACC) hasn't faced much resistance in ACC play this year yet, but the Tigers will be without quarterback Trevor Lawrence as they host Boston College Eagles (4-2, 3-2 ACC) on Saturday at noon ET. The Heisman Trophy candidate tested positive for COVID-19 this week and has been ruled out of this matchup. Backup quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is expected to start in Lawrence's place.

As a result, the Clemson vs. Boston College odds have seen some significant movement. William Hill has dropped Clemson to -24 after the Lawrence news broke, down from opening at -32. The over-under for total points expected is set at 61. Before making any Boston College vs. Clemson picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Clemson vs. Boston College. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Boston College vs. Clemson:

Clemson vs. Boston College spread: Clemson -24

Clemson vs. Boston College over-under: 61 points

Clemson vs. Boston College money line: Boston College +1100, Clemson -2000

BC: Is averaging 27.5 points per game

CLEM: Attempting to improve to 19-2 all-time when ranked No. 1 by The Associated Press

Why Clemson can cover

Clemson certainly is stepping into a bit of unknown territory after Lawrence has handled the majority of meaningful snaps since 2018. But Uiagalelei brings plenty of talent to the table. The top-ranked pro-style quarterback in the nation in 2020, according to the 247Sports Composite ranking, Uiagalelei has completed 12 of 19 passes for 102 yards in limited opportunities this season.

Don't expect Clemson to ask him to do too much. The Tigers also feature one of the nation's best running backs in Travis Etienne, who has an impressive 83-522-8 rushing line this season. Clemson's defense is giving up just 13.5 points per game. With a talent edge across the board, Clemson certainly still has the ability to blow out Boston College, and with the spread now down more than a touchdown from the opening line, there could be some value in this spot.

Why Boston College can cover

Despite that, the Tigers are not a lock to cover the Boston College vs. Clemson spread. That's because Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec is having a big season. Jurkovec has completed 140 of 224 passes (62.5 percent) for 1,671 yards and 12 touchdowns for a rating of 139.3. He has also rushed 53 times for 109 yards (2.1 average) and three TDs. His best game was against Pittsburgh on Oct. 10 in a 31-30 overtime win when he completed 19 of 35 attempts (54.3 percent) for 358 yards and three touchdowns.

Jurkovec's top target has been junior tight end Hunter Long, who has a team-high 38 receptions for 455 yards (12.0 average) and three scores. Long had back-to-back nine-catch games in Weeks 2 and 3 against Texas State and No. 12 North Carolina. Against Texas State, Long had 81 yards receiving and a touchdown. He added 96 yards against the Tar Heels, including a long gain of 31 yards. In three seasons at BC, Long has 70 receptions for 1,067 yards (15.2 average) and seven TDs.

Clemson running backs will be held to just two touchdowns, while Jurkovec will throw for fewer than 175 yards and one touchdown.

