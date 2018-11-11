Clemson vs. Boston College score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage

No. 2 Clemson has found itself in a fist fight on the road at No. 17 Boston College, leading 13-7 at halftime. The Tigers have won their last four games by an average of 51 points, and it's already clear that the Eagles are not going to be yet another victim of this team's tear through the ACC in 2018. Boston College's defensive front was the story of the game early, holding the nation's best per-carry rushing offense to just 2.9 yards per attempt and applying pressure to Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence throughout the first half.

The scoreboard says Boston College can get back in this game with one touchdown, but the box score suggests any offensive production would be a new development to this game. Clemson's defense held BC, which lost starting quarterback Anthony Brown to an injury, to just 24 yards of offense and just a single net rushing yard. The lone Boston College score came from special teams on a thrilling punt return that put the Eagles on top 7-3 in the first quarter.

