Clemson vs. Charlotte odds: 2019 Week 4 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

The No. 1 Clemson Tigers will take on the Charlotte 49ers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The defending national champions are off to a 3-0 start after beating Georgia Tech, Texas A&M and Syracuse. The Tigers are 2-1 against the spread with Texas A&M (+16.5) staying within the spread against them in Week 2. Charlotte, an FBS newcomer in 2015 that plays in Conference USA, is 2-1 this season under new head coach Will Healy. The Tigers are favored by 41.5 points in the latest Clemson vs. Charlotte odds, while the over-under is set at 61.5.

Clemson was in top form in Week 3, blowing out ACC opponent Syracuse 41-6. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence passed for 395 yards and three touchdowns, including an 87-yard strike to Amari Rodgers in the third quarter. Lawrence, however, has been picked off five times this year. That's something he'll certainly be looking to clean up in this non-conference matchup. He has one of the best groups of receivers in the nation featuring Rodgers, Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross, all strong NFL prospects. Running back Travis Etienne (42-334-3) is also one of the best in the nation.

The 49ers, meanwhile, have been impressive under the 34-year old Healy, one of the youngest FBS head coaches in the nation. They opened their season with a 49-28 win over Gardner-Webb and also picked up a 52-17 win over Massachusetts in Week 3. They dropped a 56-41 shootout at Appalachian State, but managed to stay within the 22-point spread against that Sun Belt power in Week 2.

