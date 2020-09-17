Who's Playing

Citadel @ No. 3 Clemson

Current Records: Citadel 0-1; Clemson 1-0

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Citadel Bulldogs can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Clemson Tigers at 4 p.m. ET Sept. 19 at Memorial Stadium. Clemson should still be riding high after a big victory, while the Bulldogs will be looking to right the ship.

There was early excitement for Citadel after they claimed the game's first points on Saturday, but it was the South Florida Bulls who ended up claiming the real prize. Citadel has to be aching after a bruising 27-6 loss to South Florida. QB Brandon Rainey had a pretty forgettable game, throwing one interception with only 4.67 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, Clemson had to kick off their season on the road on Saturday, but they showed no ill effects. They blew past the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 37-13. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Tigers had established a 37-3 advantage. They can attribute much of their success to RB Travis Etienne, who rushed for one TD and 102 yards on 17 carries, and QB Trevor Lawrence, who passed for one TD and 351 yards on 28 attempts in addition to punching in two rushing touchdowns. Lawrence's longest connection was to TE Davis Allen for 42 yards in the third quarter.

Clemson's defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed Wake Forest's offensive line to sack the QB six times for a loss of 32 yards. Leading the way was DE Myles Murphy and his two sacks. Those were the first sacks for Murphy through Week 2.

Citadel was pulverized by Clemson 61-3 when the teams previously met three seasons ago. Can Citadel avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Clemson, South Carolina

Memorial Stadium -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 45.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college football odds.

Series History

Clemson won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.