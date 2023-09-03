There's a lot on the line for both sides Monday night when the Clemson Tigers, ranked ninth in the nation, visit the Duke Blue Devils. The Tigers opened last season with a 41-10 victory against Georgia Tech on Labor Day and went on to finish 11-3. It was their 12th straight season with double-digit victories, and they won their seventh ACC title in eight years. They'll have a new quarterback, but the defense should be improved, so a run to the College Football Playoff is the goal. The Blue Devils have high hopes of their own, with 19 starters returning from a team that went 9-3 in 2022.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The latest Clemson vs. Duke odds from the SportsLine consensus list the Tigers as 13-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 55.5. Before making any Duke vs. Clemson picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Clemson vs. Duke and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine to see the model's CFB picks. Here are several college football odds and trends for Duke vs. Clemson:

Duke vs. Clemson spread: Clemson -13

Duke vs. Clemson over/under: 55.5 points

Duke vs. Clemson money line: Tigers -509, Blue Devils +376

CLEM: The Tigers are 10-2 ATS in their past 12 ACC games

DUKE: The Blue Devils went 6-2 ATS in 2022 conference games

Duke vs. Clemson picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Clemson can cover

Clemson has won five straight against the Blue Devils, averaging 44 points and giving up 13. The Tigers are 12-4 against the spread in their past 16 as double-digit road favorites, and they were 8-0 straight-up in ACC play last season. The Blue Devils have lost 28 straight against teams ranked in the top 10. Clemson has a lot of experience in marquee games, and the national audience should be a motivator.

The Tigers should be strong on both sides of the ball, with a healthy defense and new quarterback Cade Klubnik surrounded by playmakers. Klubnik averaged 340 total yards in the ACC title game and the Orange Bowl, and running back Will Shipley is back. The junior averaged 125 total yards per game last season and had 13 rushing touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

Why Duke can cover

Duke went 9-4 against the spread last season and has all the pieces that led them to nine victories last season. That includes quarterback Riley Leonard, who could end up as a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The junior led the Blue Devils in rushing (699 yards) and threw for 2,967 while accounting for 33 touchdowns. Receivers Jalon Calhoun and Jordan Moore combined for 122 catches, 1,529 yards and nine TDs. Duke averaged 416 yards (40th in FBS) and scored 31.5 per game in 2022 (34th) while giving up an average of 22.3 points (25th).

The Blue Devils went 5-1 ATS and straight-up at home in 2022. They have a veteran offensive line led by another NFL prospect in left tackle Graham Barton. Duke had 31 rushing TDs and averaged 5.0 yards per carry, as Jordan Waters and Jaylen Coleman combined for 1,046 yards and 12 TDs. See which team to pick here.

How to make Clemson vs. Duke picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting that the teams combine for 53 points. The model also shows one side of the spread is hitting almost 60% of the time. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Duke vs. Clemson, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has notched a profit of almost $2,500 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.