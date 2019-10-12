Clemson vs. Florida State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Clemson vs. Florida State football game
Who's Playing
No. 2 Clemson (home) vs. Florida State (away)
Current Records: Clemson 5-0-0; Florida State 3-2-0
What to Know
Clemson won both of their matches against Florida State last season (31-14 and 59-10) and is aiming for the same result this time around. Clemson will take on Florida State at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium after a week off. The Tigers are coming into the matchup hot, having won five in a row.
It was all tied up at the half for Clemson and North Carolina two weeks ago, but Clemson stepped up in the second half. Clemson dodged a bullet, finishing off North Carolina 21-20. QB Trevor Lawrence was slinging it as he accumulated 206 passing yards and picked up 45 yards on the ground on 11 carries.
Meanwhile, Florida State and NC State couldn't quite live up to the 62.5-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. Florida State took down NC State 31-13. NC State can consider this payback for the 47-28 loss they dealt Florida State the last time the teams encountered one another November of last year.
Their wins bumped Clemson to 5-0 and Florida State to 3-2. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Tigers rank fourth in the league when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 150.4 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, the Seminoles are 10th worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 302.2 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Seminoles.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Stadium -- Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $49.00
Odds
The Tigers are a big 26.5-point favorite against the Seminoles.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 26-point favorite.
Over/Under: 60
Series History
Clemson have won all of the games they've played against Florida State in the last five years.
- Oct 27, 2018 - Clemson 59 vs. Florida State 10
- Nov 11, 2017 - Clemson 31 vs. Florida State 14
- Oct 29, 2016 - Clemson 37 vs. Florida State 34
- Nov 07, 2015 - Clemson 23 vs. Florida State 13
Weather
The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 81 degrees.
-
