Clemson vs. Florida State: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, kickoff time, odds, prediction, pick
The winner of Clemson-FSU usually goes on to play in the ACC Championship game
No. 2 Clemson and Florida State have regularly been the powers of the Atlantic Division since the ACC split into two divisions in 2005. And there have even been seasons this decade when the Tigers vs. the Seminoles was the most-anticipated game of the weekend. But we find these teams in different places in 2019, with Clemson separating itself from the rest of the league with a dominance that hasn't been seen since Florida State held that same role in the conference.
Who wins on Saturday afternoon? Let's get to some storylines to follow as well as picks against the spread.
Storylines
Clemson: Dabo Swinney has been on one this week, first bringing back his favorite catch phrase with "The ROY Bus." The "ROY" stands for "rest of y'all" and his creation represents the outsiders and non-believers when it comes to Clemson's championship pursuit. The ROY Bus makes its appearance after close wins or when Clemson is being judged negatively for its strength of schedule when compared to the other playoff contenders. He's also pretty frustrated with questions about Trevor Lawrence's health, and all of the frustration comes as we approach the first bit of action since getting bounced from the No. 1 spot in the polls on Sept. 29 following the 21-20 win at North Carolina.
How Clemson looks after a week off will be part of how this game is judged, in addition to Florida State having one of the more talented rosters the Tigers will face between now and Selection Sunday. If Lawrence throws three touchdown passes and Clemson covers the massive 27-point spread, I don't think there's as much concern about where this team stands among the playoff contenders at the top of the polls.
Florida State: The Seminoles have struggled with execution, but it's a talented group that has shown high-level potential in flashes during their 3-2 start to the season. Back-to-back wins against Louisville and NC State at home and a week off gives Willie Taggart and his staff a great chance to coach up the mistakes from losses against Boise State and Virginia while maintaining a positivity about where this team can finish at the end of the season. Clemson is the first of three ranked teams left on Florida State's schedule, plus a rivalry game against Miami at home on Nov. 2. Building on the offensive success, cleaning up mistakes and continuing to work towards that championship form is the challenge for the rest of this season.
Viewing information
Date: Saturday, Oct. 12 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Location: Clemson Memorial Stadium -- Clemson, South Carolina
TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN.com
Game prediction, picks
Dabo is back on the ROY bus, and he's about had enough of all of y'all asking questions about Lawrence. I think the Tigers are going to put up 40, and I'm not positive that this Florida State offense will get to 14. Pick: Clemson (-26.5)
So which picks can you make with confidence in Week 7? And which national title contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,300 in profit over the past four seasons.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Wisconsin vs. MSU pick, live stream
It's a pivotal Big Ten cross divisional showdown on Saturday at Camp Randall
-
Alabama vs. Texas A&M pick, live stream
The Crimson Tide will hit the road to square off with the Aggies at Kyle Field
-
Alabama vs. Texas A&M score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 1 Alabama takes on No. 24 Texas A&M in the SEC...
-
Oklahoma vs. Texas score, live updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 6 Oklahoma meets No. 11 Texas in the Red River...
-
Notre Dame vs. USC pick, live stream
The Fighting Irish return to action against USC team getting healthy in need of a big win
-
Penn State vs. Iowa pick, live stream
The Nittany Lions will visit the Hawkeyes this weekend in a primetime Big Ten clash
-
Miami takes down No. 20 Virginia
The Hurricanes are now .500 on the season, and the Cavs are not in control of the ACC Coastal
-
UCF vs. Cincinnati live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates as No. 18 UCF visits Cincinnati for a pivotal AAC game
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game