Clemson vs. Florida State odds: 2019 College football picks, predictions from expert who's 12-2 on Seminoles games

One of the top college football rivalries of the decade resumes on Saturday when the No. 2 Clemson Tigers host the Florida State Seminoles at Memorial Stadium. Between 2011 and 2016, the winner of this game went on to win the ACC Atlantic division and ACC Championship game. This season, Clemson (5-0, 3-0 in ACC) remains in the hunt to defend its College Football Playoff national championship. In the Tigers' most recent game, Sept. 28 at North Carolina, they narrowly avoided being upset by the Tar Heels. Like Clemson, FSU (3-2, 2-1) enters Saturday's game off an open week. The Seminoles have won two straight games, beating Louisville and NC State. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET. Clemson is a 27-point favorite in the latest Clemson vs. Florida State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 60. Before you make any Clemson vs. Florida State picks of your own, you need to hear what football expert Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's perspective.

In addition, Hunt has his pulse on Florida State. He is 12-2 on his last 14 against the spread picks involving the Seminoles.

Hunt knows Clemson has dominated the Seminoles recently. The Tigers have won four straight meetings, including a 59-10 blowout in Tallahassee last season. The average score over the last four games has been 38-18. In addition, Clemson has won seven of the last eight matchups between the teams in Death Valley.

Hunt also has factored in that the Tigers have one of the best defenses in the country. Clemson ranks sixth in the country in total defense (255.2 yards per game) and ninth in scoring defense (12.0 points per game). The Tigers will be the best defense Florida State has seen this season.

But just because the Tigers seem to have the edge on paper does not guarantee they will cover the Clemson vs. Florida State spread on Saturday.

Since nearly being upset by Louisiana-Monroe at home on Sept. 7, the Seminoles have played improved football. Florida State nearly upset No. 25 Virginia in Charlottesville on Sept. 14 before earning consecutive wins over Louisville and NC State.

In addition, FSU running back Cam Akers is one of the best running backs in the country. The junior from Clinton, Miss., ranks in the top 15 nationally in all-purpose yards per game (138.0), rushing touchdowns (seven), rushing yards (582), rushing yards per game (116.4), scoring (10.8 points per game), total points scored (54) and total touchdowns (nine). He will be facing a Clemson defense that allowed 146 rushing yards, and an average of 4.1 yards per carry, to North Carolina in its last game.

