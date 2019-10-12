Clemson vs. Florida State odds: 2019 College football picks, top predictions from expert who's 12-2 on Seminoles games

The No. 2 Clemson Tigers return from an open week looking to get back to playing championship-caliber football when they take on the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Though they are still undefeated, the Tigers (5-0, 3-0 in ACC) haven't been as dominant as they were last season when they won the national title. Prior to the open week, Clemson narrowly escaped being upset by four-touchdown underdog North Carolina, stopping a late 2-point conversion in a 21-20 win. Meanwhile Florida State (3-2, 2-1) has rebounded from a 1-2 start to beat Louisville and NC State. Kickoff is 3:30 p.m. ET. The Tigers are 26.5-point favorites in the latest Clemson vs. Florida State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 60.5. Before you make any Clemson vs. Florida State picks of your own, you need to hear what football expert Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's perspective. In addition, Hunt has his pulse on Florida State. He is 12-2 on his last 14 against the spread picks involving the Seminoles. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, he has analyzed Clemson vs. FSU from every possible angle and locked in another confident against the spread pick. It's available only at SportsLine.

Hunt knows that Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence is capable of playing much better than he has. As a true freshman last season, he threw for 3,280 yards and 30 touchdowns and just four interceptions while completing 65.2 percent of his passes. This season he has passed for 1,131 yards and eight touchdowns. His completion percentage has gone down to 61.8 percent, and his interceptions have gone up to five. Coming off the open week, Lawrence is positioned to have his best performance of the season.

In addition Hunt has taken into account that the Tigers have owned the series against Florida State recently. Clemson has swept the last four games against the Seminoles and is 7-1 in the last eight meetings between the teams in Death Valley.

But just because the Tigers seem to have the edge on paper does not guarantee they will cover the Clemson vs. Florida State spread on Saturday.

Since nearly being upset by Louisiana-Monroe at home on Sept. 7, the Seminoles have played improved football. Florida State nearly upset No. 25 Virginia in Charlottesville on Sept. 14 before earning consecutive wins over Louisville and NC State.

In addition, FSU running back Cam Akers is one of the best running backs in the country. The junior from Clinton, Miss., ranks in the top 15 nationally in all-purpose yards per game (138.0), rushing touchdowns (seven), rushing yards (582), rushing yards per game (116.4), scoring (10.8 points per game), total points scored (54) and total touchdowns (nine). He will be facing a Clemson defense that allowed 146 rushing yards, and an average of 4.1 yards per carry, to North Carolina in its last game.

We can tell you Hunt is leaning under, but his much stronger play is on the spread. He's found a critical x-factor that makes one side of the spread hit hard on Saturday. He's sharing what it is, and who to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins FSU vs. Clemson? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Florida State vs. Clemson spread you should be all over Saturday, all from the football expert who is 12-2 with his last 14 ATS picks involving the Seminoles.