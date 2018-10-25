Clemson vs. Florida State odds, line: 2018 college football picks, predictions from expert who's 9-1 on FSU games

As they head toward perhaps another ACC title game, the Clemson Tigers face a challenge Saturday at noon ET when they visit longtime conference rival Florida State. Clemson can all but wrap up the Coastal Division with a victory, while Florida State coach Willie Taggart could earn a signature win in his first year leading the Seminoles. The latest Clemson vs. Florida State odds have the Tigers as 17-point favorites, with the over-under for total points scored set at 51 points. Both are unchanged from where they opened. Before you make any Clemson vs. Florida State picks, check out what SportsLine expert Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. The former running back joined SportsLine in 2016 and has put his stamp on college football. His expertise has earned him the nickname "The Czar of the Playbook," and Hunt already has spent endless hours breaking down the rosters of FBS clubs. He has been particularly strong with his handicapping of ACC programs, which includes an incredible 9-1 spread record on games involving Florida State.

Three weeks ago, Hunt predicted the Seminoles would battle Miami to the wire and recommended backing FSU as a two-touchdown underdog. The Seminoles delivered as Miami had to rally from 20 points down to manage a 28-27 victory.

Hunt knows Florida State (4-3) has made progress following a disastrous early stretch in which it was blown out by Virginia Tech and Syracuse. The Seminoles likely played their most complete game of the season in last week's 38-17 win over Wake Forest. They racked up 485 yards of total offense and held the Demon Deacons scoreless for nearly a three-quarter stretch in which they turned a close game early into a blowout.

Still, an improving team doesn't necessarily mean the Seminoles will cover against Clemson on Saturday.

The Tigers were tested early in the season against Texas A&M as they struggled to find consistency on offense. Since then, quarterback Trevor Lawerence has been named the permanent starter and has been on a tear the past two weeks, beating NC State and Wake Forest by a combined score of 104-10.

Lawrence has completed 68.3 percent of his attempts for 1,176 yards and 12 touchdowns against two interceptions. Workhorse running back Travis Etienne has gained 800 yards and found the end zone 14 times for the Tigers.

