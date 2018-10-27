Clemson vs. Florida State odds, line: 2018 college football picks, predictions from proven expert who's 9-1 on FSU games

The resurgent Florida State Seminoles seek a signature win Saturday afternoon at noon ET when they host the Clemson Tigers in an important ACC showdown. Clemson has won three straight in the series and has designs on another conference title and possible playoff berth. But Florida State is coming off perhaps its best performance of the season in a blowout win over Wake Forest. The Tigers are 17.5-point sportsbook favorites in the latest Clemson vs. Florida State odds, up half a point from the opening line. The over-under for total points scored has dropped to 48.5 from an opener of 51 in most markets. Before you lock in your Clemson vs. Florida State picks, be sure you see what SportsLine expert Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. The former running back joined SportsLine in 2016 and has put his stamp on college football. His expertise has earned him the nickname "The Czar of the Playbook," and Hunt already has spent endless hours breaking down the rosters of FBS clubs. He has been particularly strong with his handicapping of ACC programs, which includes an incredible 9-1 spread record on games involving Florida State.

Three weeks ago, Hunt predicted the Seminoles would battle Miami to the wire and recommended backing FSU as a two-touchdown underdog. The Seminoles delivered as Miami had to rally from 20 points down to manage a 28-27 victory. Anyone who followed Hunt's advice booked an easy winner.

Hunt has scrutinized Clemson vs. Florida State from every possible angle.

Expectations were high for the Seminoles, who returned a core of experienced players led by a pair of experienced quarterbacks. Many observers picked them to contend for the ACC title despite a coaching change from program veteran Jimbo Fisher to Taggart. But the first-year coach was among the hottest prospects in the country following a one-year resurrection of a struggling Oregon program.

However, the Seminoles fell flat out of the gate and appeared outclassed in a 24-3 home loss to Virginia Tech in Week 1. The following week they were pushed to the wire by FCS opponent Samford before suffering another blowout at the hands of Syracuse. Florida State still hasn't beaten a conference opponent with a winning record -- and Northern Illinois is the only winning team it has beat all year -- but the Seminoles have gradually improved. Their defense has made major strides and now ranks No. 8 in the country allowing 104 rushing yards per game.

Still, an improving team doesn't necessarily mean the Seminoles will cover against Clemson on Saturday.

The Tigers were tested early in the season against Texas A&M as they struggled to find consistency on offense. Since then, quarterback Trevor Lawerence has been named the permanent starter and has been on a tear the past two weeks, beating NC State and Wake Forest by a combined score of 104-10.

Lawrence has completed 68.3 percent of his attempts for 1,176 yards and 12 touchdowns against two interceptions. Workhorse running back Travis Etienne has gained 800 yards and found the end zone 14 times for the Tigers.

Hunt has analyzed this matchup from every possible angle and while he's leaning under, he has discovered a crucial x-factor.

Clemson vs. Florida State analysis shows multiple factors affecting the spread.