The fourth-ranked Clemson Tigers will have had two weeks to get over their first regular-season loss in 40 games. That does not bode well for the Florida State Seminoles, who will have to contend with Trevor Lawrence as the star quarterback makes his return after missing two games due to a case of COVID-19. Lawrence and the Tigers will attempt to take out their frustration when they visit the ACC-rival Seminoles on Saturday. Kickoff from Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee is set for noon ET.

Clemson (7-1, 6-1 ACC) is still stewing after suffering a 47-40 double-overtime loss at Notre Dame on Nov. 7, its first regular-season setback since Oct. 13, 2017 at Syracuse. The Seminoles (2-6, 1-6) are coming off their third straight defeat, a 38-22 loss at North Carolina State last Saturday. The Tigers are 35.5-point favorites in the latest Clemson vs. Florida State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 63. Before making any Florida State vs. Clemson picks, check out the college football predictions from SportsLine's Emory Hunt, given the success he's had picking games involving the Seminoles.

Clemson vs. Florida State spread: Tigers -35.5

Clemson vs. Florida State over-under: 63 points

Clemson vs. Florida State money line: Tigers -80000, Seminoles +4000

CLEM: The Tigers are 11-3 against the spread in their last 14 games as road favorites

FSU: The Seminoles are 1-6 ATS in their last seven home contests

Why Clemson can cover



Freshman D.J. Uiagalelei did a fine job in Lawrence's absence, completing 59-of-85 attempts for 781 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. But Lawrence, who was the favorite for the Heisman Trophy before coming down with the coronavirus, is ready to continue what could be his final season. The possible top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the junior has completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 1,833 yards with 17 TDs and just two interceptions.

Before becoming ill, Lawrence guided the Tigers to six double-digit victories this season, including five of at least 24 points. He threw multiple touchdown passes in each of his last five contests, setting a career high with five in a 73-7 rout at Georgia Tech on Oct. 17. In two previous meetings with Florida State, Lawrence passed for 484 passing yards and seven TDs with one interception while also running for a score.

Why Florida State can cover

The Seminoles will have Jordan Travis back under center as freshman Chubba Purdy, who made his first career start last Saturday, underwent season-ending collarbone surgery this week. Travis started Florida State's previous four contests before getting hurt and helped lead the team to a 31-28 upset victory over then-No. 5 North Carolina. The sophomore threw for one touchdown and ran for two others against the Tar Heels as the Seminoles held on after leading 31-7 at halftime.

Travis has completed 59-of-113 attempts for 864 yards with four TDs and five interceptions this season. He'll likely be looking often in the direction of Ontaria Wilson, who leads Florida State in catches (28) and receiving yards (332) while tying for first with a pair of touchdown receptions. The junior wideout hauled in seven passes for 117 yards and a TD against North Carolina State.

