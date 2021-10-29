The Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles will face off in an ACC clash at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Tigers are 4-3 overall and 3-0 at home, while FSU is 3-4 overall and 1-1 on the road. Clemson has dominated this series in recent years, winning each of its last five meetings against the Seminoles.

Clemson vs. FSU spread: Clemson -10

Clemson vs. FSU over-under: 47 points

What you need to know about Clemson

Clemson scored first but ultimately less than the Pittsburgh Panthers in its game last Saturday. Clemson came up short against Pitt, falling 27-17. No one had a standout game offensively for Clemson, but the Tigers got one touchdown from QB D.J. Uiagalelei. Clemson's signal caller is in the midst of a disappointing season, having thrown just four touchdown passes against five interceptions.

Despite suffering a setback in their last outing, the Tigers will be confident they can secure the victory over Florida State on Saturday. That's because Clemson has won each of its last 10 home games. The Tigers are also 8-1 in their last nine home games against Florida State.

What you need to know about Florida State

Meanwhile, the Seminoles ran circles around the Massachusetts Minutemen last Saturday, and the extra yardage (586 vs. 241) paid off in the 59-3 blowout. With FSU ahead 38-3 at the half, the matchup was all but over already. It was another big night for running back Jashaun Corbin, who rushed for one TD and 127 yards on 11 carries. For the season, Corbin has racked up 683 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Florida State enters Saturday's matchup on a three-game win streak. However, the Seminoles are just 1-12 in their last 13 games on the road.

