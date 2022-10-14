The No. 4 Clemson Tigers will try to maintain their unbeaten start to the season when they face the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday night. Clemson has already picked up a pair of wins over ranked teams this season, and the Tigers are coming off a 31-3 victory over Boston College. Meanwhile, Florida State is looking to snap a two-game losing streak after falling to NC State in a 19-17 thriller last week.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Tigers are favored by 3.5-points in the latest Florida State vs. Clemson odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 51. Before entering any Clemson vs. Florida State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

FSU vs. Clemson spread: Clemson -3.5

FSU vs. Clemson over/under: 51 points

Why Florida State can cover

Florida State is on a two-game losing streak, but both losses have come against ranked teams by 10 points or less. The Seminoles held a 17-3 lead over then-No. 14 NC State last week before surrendering 16 consecutive points down the stretch. They will not have to worry about an emotional letdown on Saturday, as this is their biggest game of the season.

Tough games are starting to pile up for Clemson, as this is its third road game in four weeks. Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis ranks fourth nationally in the FBS in offensive grade, according to Pro Football Focus. The Seminoles have covered the spread in four of their last five games, and they are 9-3 in their last 12 home games against Clemson.

Why Clemson can cover

Clemson continues to take care of business against ACC teams, beating Wake Forest, NC State and Boston College in consecutive games. The Seminoles lost to both Wake Forest and NC State, making this spread look way too small. Clemson was dominant in all facets of the game last week, blowing out Boston College on the road in a 31-3 final.

The Tigers lead the conference in takeaways and are No. 26 nationally in scoring defense. They have also scored at least 30 points in every game this season, averaging 39.3 per game. Clemson has won six consecutive meetings between these teams and is on a 10-game winning streak overall dating back to last season.

