Clemson vs. Florida State score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage

Since 2009, the ACC's Atlantic Division has only been won by two teams: Clemson and Florida State. The Tigers have five division crowns to Florida State's four, including wins in each of the last three years. That recent edge appears to be still in place here in 2018, as the undefeated Tigers bring their No. 2 ranking to Tallahassee, Florida, for their first meeting with the Willie Taggart-led Seminoles.

If Clemson is going to win, as the experts expect, it's going to be just the fifth road victory in series history. The Tigers enter the game after an impressive showing against NC State in a 41-7 win, the best so far from the offense since Trevor Lawrence was named the starting quarterback. Florida State may be off pace from division title expectations, but it's a team that's improved defensively and could provide some problems for the freshman quarterback. This is the first of three straight games against ranked teams for Taggart, and at 4-3, the margin for error is already getting pretty thin for Florida State making a bowl game. Considering the decades-long streak of postseason play, getting wins Nos. 5 and 6 is quickly becoming the biggest storyline for the final month of Taggart's first regular season in Tallahassee.

