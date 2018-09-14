Clemson vs. Ga. Southern: How to watch NCAAF online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

How to watch Clemson vs. Georgia Southern football game

Who's Playing

Clemson Tigers (home) vs. Georgia Southern Eagles (away)

Current records: Clemson 2-0; Ga. Southern 2-0

What to Know

Ga. Southern is packing up and heading on the road for the first time this season. They face off against Clemson on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. Ga. Southern are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.

Ga. Southern made easy work of Massachusetts last week and carried off a 34-13 win. The success made it back-to-back wins for Ga. Southern.

Meanwhile, Clemson narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Texas A&M 28-26. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Texas A&M made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. In their victory, Clemson relied heavily on Kelly Bryant, who accumulated 205 passing yards and picked up 54 yards on the ground; a key strategy for Ga. Southern will lie in finding a way to minimize his impact.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Stadium, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN University
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Tigers are a big 33 point favorite against the Eagles.

Last season, Clemson were 6-5-2 against the spread. As for Ga. Southern, they were 5-6-0 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.

