Clemson vs. Ga. Southern: How to watch NCAAF online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Clemson Tigers (home) vs. Georgia Southern Eagles (away)

Current records: Clemson 2-0; Ga. Southern 2-0

What to Know

Ga. Southern is packing up and heading on the road for the first time this season. They face off against Clemson on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. Ga. Southern are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.

Ga. Southern made easy work of Massachusetts last week and carried off a 34-13 win. The success made it back-to-back wins for Ga. Southern.

Meanwhile, Clemson narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Texas A&M 28-26. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Texas A&M made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. In their victory, Clemson relied heavily on Kelly Bryant, who accumulated 205 passing yards and picked up 54 yards on the ground; a key strategy for Ga. Southern will lie in finding a way to minimize his impact.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday at 12:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Stadium, South Carolina

Memorial Stadium, South Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Tigers are a big 33 point favorite against the Eagles.

Last season, Clemson were 6-5-2 against the spread. As for Ga. Southern, they were 5-6-0 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.