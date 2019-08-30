Clemson vs. Georgia Tech: How to watch NCAAF online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

No. 1 Clemson (home) vs. Georgia Tech (away)

Last Season Records: Clemson 14-0-0; Georgia Tech 7-6-0;

What to Know

Georgia Tech lost both of their matches to Clemson last season, on scores of 10-24 and 21-49, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Georgia Tech and Clemson are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Memorial Stadium. While Georgia Tech was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 7-6. Meanwhile, Clemson ended up a perfect 14-0 last season and capped things off with a win over Alabama in the CFP Championship, so they are on the hunt for another strong season.

A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Georgia Tech was the best in the nation in rushing yards per game, finishing the 2018 season with 325 on average. Clemson displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked first in the nation in rushing touchdowns, closing the season with 49 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

Georgia Tech is expected to lose, and badly: the experts have them at a 36-point disadvantage. A victory doesn't seem in the cards, but we'll see if they can at least keep Clemson from covering the spread.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium, South Carolina

Memorial Stadium, South Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 36 point favorite against the Yellow Jackets.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Tigers, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 34 point favorite.

Over/Under: 60

Series History

Clemson have won all of the games they've played against Georgia Tech in the last five years.

Sep 22, 2018 - Georgia Tech 21 vs. Clemson 49

Oct 28, 2017 - Clemson 24 vs. Georgia Tech 10

Sep 22, 2016 - Georgia Tech 7 vs. Clemson 26

Oct 10, 2015 - Clemson 43 vs. Georgia Tech 24

Weather

The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 81 degrees.